Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.