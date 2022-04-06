Strs Ohio Has $475,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

