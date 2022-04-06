Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 59,729 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

