IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. IMARA has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $33.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $30,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 63,819 shares valued at $117,083. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IMARA by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

