M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $2.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.16.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.