Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($15.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,177 ($15.44).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $799.51.

HCXLF stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

