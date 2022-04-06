LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.00.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

