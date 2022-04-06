Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARSSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assura to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

