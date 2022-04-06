Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 744,127 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 622,861 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.