Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Materion worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

