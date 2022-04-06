Robert W. Baird Cuts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $46.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of IGMS opened at $23.54 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $764.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

