Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €171.24 ($188.18).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. Sixt has a 52-week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($187.14).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

