Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in NOW by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

