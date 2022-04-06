Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

