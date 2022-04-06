Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

STM stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

