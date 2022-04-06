Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,912 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 425.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $78,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

