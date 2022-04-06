MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

