Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

