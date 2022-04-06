GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of GoPro worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

