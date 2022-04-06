Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.