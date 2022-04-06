The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 210.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

NTB opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.68. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

