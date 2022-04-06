Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,984 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VPG. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

