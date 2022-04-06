Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 366 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PKI opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

