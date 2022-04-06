Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,506 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LYG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

