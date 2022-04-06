Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.58% of Ardmore Shipping worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.