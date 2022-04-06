Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $46,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE LYG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.