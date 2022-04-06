Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,830 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $99,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

