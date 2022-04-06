Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 366 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

