Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 890,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75.

Get Anglesey Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Battershill bought 99,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.87 ($3,900.16).

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.