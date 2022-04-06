Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Assura (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.