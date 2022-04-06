Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

