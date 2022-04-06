Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.