Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,048 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

ABEV opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

