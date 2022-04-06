Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 562,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

