BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.