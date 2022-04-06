Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 378.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

