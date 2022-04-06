Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $331.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

