Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.90. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.