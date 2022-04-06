First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FHB stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

