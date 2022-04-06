Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

