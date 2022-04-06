Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

