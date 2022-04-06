Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

FTK stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

