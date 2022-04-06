Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

