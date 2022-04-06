Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00.

EA stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.