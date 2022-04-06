Jason Gomersall Purchases 3,150,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall bought 3,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,400.00 ($227,368.42).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.
Vonex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.