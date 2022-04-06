Jason Gomersall Purchases 3,150,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall bought 3,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,400.00 ($227,368.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

Vonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services to business customers in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail Telecommunications and Wholesale Telecommunications segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and Voice over Internet Protocol services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

