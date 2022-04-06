Elsa A. Murano Sells 5,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

