Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 1,859 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

