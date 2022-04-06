Terry Keith Cochran Sells 90,200 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

