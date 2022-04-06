Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,962 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00.

ZUO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

