Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $1,223,207.60 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

